Nigeria: Masaba Survived By 130 Wives, 203 Children

Photo: The Guardian Nigeria

The late Mohammed Masaba, 93-year-old cleric who married over 100 Wives

Minna — Fresh findings by Daily Trust have indicated that the super polygamist, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar Bello Masaba, whose remains were interred yesterday at his residence in Bida, Niger State, had 130 wives and 203 children.

Masaba, who died Saturday afternoon at the age of 93, was buried after the jana'iz prayers led by Alhaji Mohammed Baba Kutigi amidst shouts of "Allahu Akbar" by a large number of sympathizers.

The late octogenarian was reported to have had 86 wives and 170 children as at 2008, but our correspondent learnt yesterday that the number of his wives increased to 130 before his demise on Saturday, some of whom are pregnant.

Daily Trust also learnt that he left behind 203 children and many grand children as well as an army of dependants.