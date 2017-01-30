30 January 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Africa: Afcon 2017 - the Quarterfinals That Were and the Semi-Finals That Are to Come

Tagged:

More on This

analysis

Egypt left it late, Ghana's Black Stars shone bright, the tournament favourites are out and Burkina Faso went through the motions to make it the semifinals. It's crunch time in the Africa Cup of Nations and ANTOINETTE MULLER watched it all so you didn't have to.

Burkina Faso and seven-time title winners Egypt will square off in the first semifinal of the Africa Cup of Nations while Ghana and Cameroon will slog it out in the second semifinal on Thursday.

The quarterfinals weekend wasn't exactly vintage Afcon - goals were few and far between and the fairy tale for Hervé Renard wasn't to be - but the unpredictability of the tournament remains alive and well with Africa's top ranked team, Senegal, eliminated and Egypt doing what they do best: pinching a goal at the death.

Here's a recap of the weekend's action.

Egypt leave it late

It took over 87 minutes to separate Morocco and Egypt in a tetchy encounter on Sunday night. Anyone who had been paying attention to the tournament would have thought this game had penalties written all over it. The Pharaohs are yet to concede and Renard, the magician of African football, is a masterful tactician...

More on This

Controversial Free Kick Sets Burkinabe on Road to Victory

An elated Paulo Duarte says that it was Burkina Faso's ability to deal with the physical threat of Tunisia that… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.