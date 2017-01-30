Africa: Afcon 2017 - the Quarterfinals That Were and the Semi-Finals That Are to Come

analysis

Egypt left it late, Ghana's Black Stars shone bright, the tournament favourites are out and Burkina Faso went through the motions to make it the semifinals. It's crunch time in the Africa Cup of Nations and ANTOINETTE MULLER watched it all so you didn't have to.

Burkina Faso and seven-time title winners Egypt will square off in the first semifinal of the Africa Cup of Nations while Ghana and Cameroon will slog it out in the second semifinal on Thursday.

The quarterfinals weekend wasn't exactly vintage Afcon - goals were few and far between and the fairy tale for Hervé Renard wasn't to be - but the unpredictability of the tournament remains alive and well with Africa's top ranked team, Senegal, eliminated and Egypt doing what they do best: pinching a goal at the death.

Here's a recap of the weekend's action.

Egypt leave it late

It took over 87 minutes to separate Morocco and Egypt in a tetchy encounter on Sunday night. Anyone who had been paying attention to the tournament would have thought this game had penalties written all over it. The Pharaohs are yet to concede and Renard, the magician of African football, is a masterful tactician...