column

With the advent of the so-called digital revolution, political debate is inevitably taking a new form and shape.

Plenty has been said about how social media played a role in the "Arab Spring", hence there is no need for further emphasis on that.

It does, however, seem that since then, some political leaders have developed cold feet over the potential of this type of media to undermine, shame, or even worse, mobilize resistance against them.

What is interesting is to see countries with downright totalitarian rulers and those with comparatively decent ones in the same mix. North Korea, Iran, China, Brazil, Turkey, Bangladesh, Congo-Brazzaville, Uganda, Eritrea and Chad are some of the countries that have implemented some form of social media restrictions in different periods.

But even at home in Tanzania, the few prosecutions carried out with the support of the cybercrimes act can be said to be driven by the same fears.

Much as many condemn this curtailing of speech as an undemocratic practice, a look into exhibits used to justify the prosecutions in Tanzania would show a worrying trend of blatant abuse, bickering and badmouthing happening in social media.

When people take up digital identities they feel more free to exercise their voice, and this is great. However, naturally, there will be those who will tame their frustrations, and those who will simply go wild. Not surprising. This is why, in a past edition of this paper, Kasera Nick Oyoo sheds light on the flip side of the #FreeMaxenceMelo movement, aptly arguing for the freedom to use social media, but doing so responsibly.

What I often find surprising is when political parties, or those who hold political office also fail to play by the rules.

In recent months, a number of occasions have happened that have left me imagining that some politicians have squadrons of content creators standing by to release scathing critiques of whatever the current regime does.

Yes, it is easy to defend these types of critiques as being fuelled by the need to enhance accountability and efficacy, but we must be careful not to entertain hate discourse disguised as political opposition.

We must ask ourselves, when does critiquing cross the line to bickering and badmouthing?

A critique crosses the line when it lacks purpose. We should critique in order to edify. Attacking a leader's character and mannerisms may be interpreted as an attempt to throw mud at him.

A critique that aims to edify would be careful to stay focused on the issue at hand, offering alternatives without using a voice or tone that is discourteous or ungracious.

A critique crosses the line when it does not forgive when it should. A few days ago, a constitutional mishap obviously happened when the President appointed more males to Parliament than he is allowed to.

The error was quickly caught by some sharp minds outside of government, but it was also quickly corrected and rendered a 'non-issue'. However, this did not stop the wave of criticisms coming from all over social media.

In my view, such a habit creates questions over the motives behind the criticisms.

It's as though there are sections of society who do not wish the government well, hence they are in a constant fault-finding mission.

For anyone seeking true change, moving away from bickering should start with soul searching.

Our biases could be revealed with the help of a quick self-assessment that checks whether one's opinions are always leaning on one side.

Extreme negativity and extreme positivity are both signs of lack of objectivity. Both fanaticism and excessive indifference are dangerous, as they easily distract one from reasoning.

People in general need to stop engaging in petty debates. Politicians too should be able to tell the difference between issues that are serious and those that are trivial. Our politics should transcend the "here and now" matters of who went where and who did what?

The change we hope for won't come from day to day politicking, but from carefully crafted, communicated and debated plans and strategies touching on every important attribute of our nation.

Mr Rutenge is the founder of iDev Tanzania and a graduate student at the London School of Economics.