Tanzania: Thumbs Up for Rescuers of Trapped Geita Miners

opinion

The rescue yesterday of the 15 miners who had been trapped 35 metres underground in the RZ Goldmine in Nyarugusu, Geita Region, is a cause for celebration, not only for the families of miners, but for all who have been following with bated breath the tragic episode from the day it happened last Thursday.

As of Saturday, media reports were giving the indication that the miners, whose number had been put at 14, were certain to die, for theirs was a hopeless situation of people being "buried alive".

The sense of despair was understandable, for Tanzania doesn't have a good rescue record in events of mine accidents. In 1998 for example, over 100 tanzanite miners died in Mererani after flash floods swept across a mining site comprising 15 pits. Continuous rains are said to have made rescue efforts virtually impossible.

Other fatal mine accidents include that which occurred in 2008 in which a reported showed 65 miners died in the same mining area while the most recent one being that which ended the lives of 19 miners at Buyanhulu in Kahama District in 2015.

It is now clear that the BZ Goldmine rescuers were full of hope as they worked around the clock to reach the trapped miners. The never-say-die team's innovativeness included drilling a pipe into the shaft where the miners were, which made it possible to exchange messages and deliver water and porridge.

The miners must have made the rescuers smile because, trapped as they were, the miners retained such indomitable spirit that they even requested cigarettes, among other supplies they needed to survive while awaiting rescue!

Now even as we celebrate the rescue of our compatriots, we need to reappraise safety systems and rescue mechanisms in our mining areas. Mining accidents are a worldwide challenge, for they beleaguer even technologically advanced countries such the UK, China, Turkey, Taiwan and South Africa. It means, we all need to improve our mining disasters preparedness.

DAR'S LESSONS OTHER CITIES

Zimbabwean minister responsible for Regional Administration and Local Government, Mr Saviour Kasukuwere, was in Tanzania to learn, among other things, how the Dar Rapid Transit works so that his country could replicate it.

This is encouraging news. It shows that good planning and implementation do pay in the long run. Tanzania is slowly becoming a standard setter--in a positive way. And, when that happens, it is time to pull up our socks and strive to do even better.

The multi-billion shillings BRT project has already had positive impact on the look of Dar es Salaam. It is already transforming how city dwellers commute as they build the economy.

However, we cannot afford to be complacent. We have duties to fulfil and rights to enjoy. On the part of city residents, it is time everybody played their part in protecting the infrastructure and all the amenities it provides so that the quality would not be affected.

For their part, the BRT managers and employees need to ensure they carry out maintenance of the project to ensure that service maintains high standards.

Time is of essence. There must always be enough buses to avoid getting commuters irritated. Cleanliness and safety of passengers and their personal effects must be assured. Let us do well in all sectors so that other countries feel the need to come and learn from us.