Kenya: Rail Completion on Schedule After Arrival of Locomotives

The new Miritini railway station will be completed in two months, Kenya Railways managing director Atanas Maina said Sunday.

Addressing journalists when he inspected passenger coaches and locomotives at the station, Mr Maina said the station will be completed in March in readiness for commissioning of the standard gauge railway on June 1.

Two passenger and four freight locomotives, including 32 passenger coaches, arrived at the port of Mombasa on Saturday.

Officials from the China Road & Bridge Corporation, Kenya Railways Corporation and Ministry of Transport received them.

The trains were imported by SGR Engineering, Procurement & Construction (ECP) and CRBC.

"The Miritini station is ultra-modern and has a capacity to handle 450,000 people annually," said Mr Maina.

"You can see the passenger platforms are long, running up to two kilometres, giving ample space for travellers to move around."

The passenger coaches feature first, business and economy class and are air-conditioned.

Drinks will be served to passengers on a trolley pushed along the aisle while there is a dining car that can accommodate 50 passengers, as well as a luggage coach.

The train will also operate a courier service.

On the fares to be charged, Mr Maina said a consultant is reviewing studies that had been carried out and fair rates will be fixed after the report is submitted.

"For a period of about five months we will be testing the trains and getting to appreciate the needs of the customer," said Mr Maina.

"We are sure that competitive fares will be arrived at."

He allayed fears that bus companies will be driven out of business, saying the buses will still be needed to transport passengers from town.