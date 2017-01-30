The Chairman of Council of Political Parties John Shibuda has showered praises on President John Magufuli's government for efforts to purge graft and wasteful expenditures in the public offices.

Mr Shibuda, who was elected to the position last month, told journalists at a news conference in Dar es Salaam yesterday that he will work with all registered political parties and stakeholders to strengthen democracy.

"Discipline among civil servants in serving the people has considerably improved, the government under Dr Magufuli has played a crucial role in service delivery," Mr Shibuda, who is as well the Secretary General of opposition party, ADA-TADEA, said. Adding; "It is possible that President Magufuli could have erred in his duties but it is obvious such mistakes are not intended but rather in the good interest of serving the people.

" He warned against what he described as 'gutter politics' challenging other political parties to work for the betterment of the country and its people.

"For instance, it is high time these parties shun operating and funding groups of youths to attack members from other parties. Groups such as Green Guard, Blue Guard and Red Brigade should be disbanded."