30 January 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Shibuda Showers Praises On JPM's Graft Crusade

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Chairman of Council of Political Parties John Shibuda has showered praises on President John Magufuli's government for efforts to purge graft and wasteful expenditures in the public offices.

Mr Shibuda, who was elected to the position last month, told journalists at a news conference in Dar es Salaam yesterday that he will work with all registered political parties and stakeholders to strengthen democracy.

"Discipline among civil servants in serving the people has considerably improved, the government under Dr Magufuli has played a crucial role in service delivery," Mr Shibuda, who is as well the Secretary General of opposition party, ADA-TADEA, said. Adding; "It is possible that President Magufuli could have erred in his duties but it is obvious such mistakes are not intended but rather in the good interest of serving the people.

" He warned against what he described as 'gutter politics' challenging other political parties to work for the betterment of the country and its people.

"For instance, it is high time these parties shun operating and funding groups of youths to attack members from other parties. Groups such as Green Guard, Blue Guard and Red Brigade should be disbanded."

Tanzania

CAF Champions League Holders Mamelodi Expected in Tanzania

South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns are expected in the country today for a five-day tour, it has been revealed. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.