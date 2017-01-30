28 January 2017

Zimbabwe: Black Mamba Kills Girl, 10, As She Collects Wild Fruits in the Bush

A 10-year-old girl reportedly died in Zimbabwe's Mangwe village after she was bitten by a black mamba while collecting wild fruits in the bush, a report said on Saturday.

According to the state-owned Chronicle newspaper, Newo Sibanda was in the company of his elder brother Fosi Sibanda, 15, when the incident occurred on Thursday.

Fosi was said to have seen the snake lying in the grass. He alerted his little sister, who immediately panicked and stepped on it.

She was bit on the leg.

A passerby tried to help by carrying her to the hospital, but unfortunately she died on the way.

Village chief Tshitshi confirmed the incident.

Black mambas are some of the most poisonous snakes in Africa.

Last year an 8-year-old boy also died after being bitten by a poisonous black mamba. The boy's mother said her child died after officials failed to give him anti-venom.

The boy, Macdonad Simango was bitten on the ankle by the 2.3m-long snake in the sugar-growing Chipinge district of south-eastern Zimbabwe.

