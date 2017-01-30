Rwanda: Nyagatare - Sacco Manager Arrested for Embezzlement

Police in Nyagatare District have arrested two people including a manager of a saving and credit cooperative (SAACO) in connection with theft of over Rwf 4 million from the Nyagatare SACCO coffers.

Inspector of Police Emanuel Gahigi, the Eastern Province police spokesperson says the suspects were arrested on January 27, after investigation by the National Bank (BNR) revealed that they were involved in the disappearance of the monies.

Kayigi said that auditors from the central bank discovered on the first day of their inspection that monies were missing without reason and that all indicators led to the manager and the cashier as people implicated in the loss.

Kayigi said that "from Thursday last week a team of auditors from the central bank are in the district to audit the SACCO. Initial investigations indicated that over RwF 4 million was missing and that the manager had a hand in the theft hence her immediate arrest"

Gahigi said the two are currently detained at Matimba police station and will help in further inquiry because investigations are ongoing.