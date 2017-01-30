Kenya: Kanu to Field Presidential Candidate During August Polls

Nairobi — KANU is set to field a Presidential candidate during the August polls this year.

Through an advert in the local dailies, the election board chairman Eddy Kivuvani said the party will also filed candidates for the posts of Governor, Senator, Women representatives, Members of the National Assembly and Members of the County Assembly countrywide.

"We invite eligible Kenyans who subscribe to the ideals, vision, mission, objects and core values of the party to present their expressions of interest in confidence to KANU National Elections Board," he outlined.

The party is inviting eligible candidates to present their expressions of interest not later that February 21 together with their nomination fees.

"The nomination application forms can be downloaded from our website www.kanuparty.com. As enshrined in the Constitution, women, youth and persons with disabilities are highly encouraged to join the party and vie, in line with affirmative action."

The announcement comes even as KANU indicated that it will decide on any alliances to be forged ahead of the August poll.