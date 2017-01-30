Kenya: Sonko and Allies 'To Unveil Nairobi Candidate Soon'

Nairobi — Jubilee's Team Nairobi Alliance has announced it will soon unveil its candidate and deputy for the city's gubernatorial seat for this year's election.

The team which coalesces around Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko, Dagoretti South MP Dennis Waweru, his TNA nominated counterpart Johnson Sakaja and former Starehe MP Bishop Margaret Wanjiru say they have already settled on the lineup to face Evans Kidero in the August General Election.

According to Waweru, the team is waiting 'for the appropriate time' to name the candidates as the election mood heats up in the capital city.

"We are ready even if elections were held tomorrow; we are ready, you just need to watch this space," Waweru said without giving detailed timelines.

Speaking on Sunday during a church service at Jesus Winners Church in Roysambu, Waweru said the team has just begun the journey of taking over the capital city, contending that Nairobi County requires leaders who know about its needs.

"Only leaders from Nairobi can relate with the problems experienced by residents. I urge you to make the right decision as you cast your ballot. Some candidates don't hold your challenges at heart, we are better placed to understand your challenges and shall soon be on your door steps to listen to you," Waweru told congregants.

On his part, Nairobi Senator Sonko said that the team will remain united despite who is named the candidate, saying service for Nairobians supersedes individual ambitions.

"Let me make it clear that I have not had talks with anyone, the only talks I will have is with my team, we are the chosen team and we will take the seat home, " he stressed responding to queries whether he had talks with Peter Kenneth, another Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant who is viewed as an 'outsider' within the Jubilee Party.

Sonko warned against the imposition of candidates in the gubernatorial race, saying the move will jeopardise Jubilee's chances of capturing the seat.

On her part, Bishop Wanjiru said their campaign is mainly focused on security, youth employment, housing and provision of clean water, brushing off naysayers that the team will soon break up.

"We believe each other, we respect each other and we are here to stay, we have one goal and that is to take Nairobi County to the next level, let me also make it clear that I am not going back to ODM, I am in Jubilee to stay," she asserted.