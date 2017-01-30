28 January 2017

Government of Rwanda (Kigali)

Rwanda: President Kagame Has Arrived in Ethiopia for AU Summit

Addis Ababa — President Kagame has arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia where he is joining other Heads of State and Government for this year's African Union summit annual meeting. As part of his engagements during the AU summit, President Kagame will chair the AU steering committee to prepare the recommendations for reform of AU, to be presented and discussed with fellow Heads of State during a Heads of State retreat.

President Kagame is also expected to attend a SDG Board meeting that will discuss resource mobilization, partnerships upcoming projects and activities.

President Kagame is also expected to chair the Smart Africa board meeting, where he will give opening remarks. The theme of this year's AU summit will focus on "Harnessing Demographic Dividend Through Investments In Youth."

President Kagame is accompanied by the First Lady, Jeanette Kagame who will be taking part in various engagements including the OAFLA General Assembly Open Session.

