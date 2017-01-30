30 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Two Killed After Car, Boda Boda Collide in Kirinyaga

By George Munene

Two people died in a road crash involving a government vehicle and a motorcycle on the Kagumo-Kutus road in Kirinyaga County.

A boda boda operator died on the spot while his passenger passed away at Mount Kenya Anglican Church Hospital, where he had been taken for treatment.

The motorcyclist was heading to Kerugoya from Kagumo when he collided with the vehicle.

The vehicle was towed to the Kerugoya Police Station.

Witnesses said the motorcyclist was trying to overtake a car when he crashed into the oncoming Land Rover.

County Police Commander Joseph Nthenge advised boda boda operators to be careful on the road.

"Cyclists should adhere to traffic rules to avoid such fatal accidents," he said.

