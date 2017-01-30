30 January 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Sports Minister Dalung Loses Wife

Photo: The Guardian
Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Solomon Dalung.

Briskila Dalung, wife of the Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, has died, the minister said in a statement.

She died in the early hours of Sunday after a brief illness.

Her death which was announced on the Facebook page of the minister reads:

"I am bereaved. My heart is heavy. I cannot continue. I lost my first wife, Mrs Briskila this morning. May her soul and the souls of the faithful departed rest in the bosom of the Lord, amen. What a black Sunday."

Mrs. Dalung is survived by five children.

According to the Special Adviser on Media to the Minster, the funeral arrangements will be announced by the family soon.

