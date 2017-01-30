30 January 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: 5 Injured After TRL Passenger Wagons Are Derailed At Ruvu

Tagged:

Related Topics

Five people have been injured after seven passenger wagons of a Central Railway Line train travelling from Kigoma to Dar es Salaam were derailed at Ruvu in Coast Region.

Coast Regional Police Commander (RPC) Boniventure Mushongi confirmed the accident in a telephone interview with the 'Daily News' yesterday. "The rescue team is already there and I am as well heading to the scene of the accident," the RPC explained.

Earlier, Central Railway Line Police Commander-in-Charge, Mr Simon Chillery, said another train had been dispatched from Dar es Salaam to pick the stranded passengers from the scene of the accident. "There are no serious injuries; most of the passengers are suffering from shock arising from the accident," Mr Chillery explained.

Tanzania Railways Limited (TRL) Public Relations Manager, Mr Midladjy Maez, said the incident occurred yesterday at 3:40pm at Ruvu Ngeta, Kikongoa ward, Kibaha District in Coast Region. "It's true that the accident occurred, causing injuries.

There are no deaths reported although one among the casualties is in critical condition," Mr Maez told the 'Daily News'. He added: "But this is a preliminary report ... we'll issue a complete report after the rescue team has lifted up the fallen wagons," Mr Maez stressed in his statement.

The TRL publicist added that the Minister for Works, Transport and Communications, Professor Makame Mbarawa and TRL officials were heading to the scene and that a complete report would be issued after experts have assessed the accident.

Tanzania

CAF Champions League Holders Mamelodi Expected in Tanzania

South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns are expected in the country today for a five-day tour, it has been revealed. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.