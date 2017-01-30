Five people have been injured after seven passenger wagons of a Central Railway Line train travelling from Kigoma to Dar es Salaam were derailed at Ruvu in Coast Region.

Coast Regional Police Commander (RPC) Boniventure Mushongi confirmed the accident in a telephone interview with the 'Daily News' yesterday. "The rescue team is already there and I am as well heading to the scene of the accident," the RPC explained.

Earlier, Central Railway Line Police Commander-in-Charge, Mr Simon Chillery, said another train had been dispatched from Dar es Salaam to pick the stranded passengers from the scene of the accident. "There are no serious injuries; most of the passengers are suffering from shock arising from the accident," Mr Chillery explained.

Tanzania Railways Limited (TRL) Public Relations Manager, Mr Midladjy Maez, said the incident occurred yesterday at 3:40pm at Ruvu Ngeta, Kikongoa ward, Kibaha District in Coast Region. "It's true that the accident occurred, causing injuries.

There are no deaths reported although one among the casualties is in critical condition," Mr Maez told the 'Daily News'. He added: "But this is a preliminary report ... we'll issue a complete report after the rescue team has lifted up the fallen wagons," Mr Maez stressed in his statement.

The TRL publicist added that the Minister for Works, Transport and Communications, Professor Makame Mbarawa and TRL officials were heading to the scene and that a complete report would be issued after experts have assessed the accident.