29 January 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Amisom Mortar Shelling On Somali Town Leaves 3 Dead

Tagged:

Related Topics

At least three people are reported to have been killed, and seven others wounded in a dawn mortar shelling on a mosque in Qoryoley district in Lower Shabelle region, south Somalia.

The mortar bombing was in retaliation for an Al shabaab overnight gun attack on Somali and AMISOM military bases in the town, about 120Km south-west of Somali capital, Mogadishu.

The Al Qaeda-linked Al shabaab have launched an ambush on army bases manned by the allied troops before the the indiscriminate bombardment, according to a local resident.

AMISOM - African Union Mission in Somalia is yet to release its own statement concerning the mortar attack on the mosque in Qoryoley district.

Al shabaab has intensified its attacks on SNA and AMISOM bases in Lower Shabelle region over the past weeks, in a bid to disrupt the upcoming presidential poll slated for February 8.

Somalia

Al-Shabaab Captures Military Base Before Withdrawing

The Mayor of the Somali town of Kulbiyow near the border with Kenya has been killed in a deadly dawn attack by al-Shabab… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.