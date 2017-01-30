Somalia: Amisom Mortar Shelling On Somali Town Leaves 3 Dead

At least three people are reported to have been killed, and seven others wounded in a dawn mortar shelling on a mosque in Qoryoley district in Lower Shabelle region, south Somalia.

The mortar bombing was in retaliation for an Al shabaab overnight gun attack on Somali and AMISOM military bases in the town, about 120Km south-west of Somali capital, Mogadishu.

The Al Qaeda-linked Al shabaab have launched an ambush on army bases manned by the allied troops before the the indiscriminate bombardment, according to a local resident.

AMISOM - African Union Mission in Somalia is yet to release its own statement concerning the mortar attack on the mosque in Qoryoley district.

Al shabaab has intensified its attacks on SNA and AMISOM bases in Lower Shabelle region over the past weeks, in a bid to disrupt the upcoming presidential poll slated for February 8.