Kenya: Kacheliba Residents Fight Drought By Digging Home Dams

Residents of Kacheliba in West Pokot County have embarked on drought mitigation measures in order to cushion themselves against hunger by building small dams in their homesteads.

The region situated in Pokot North Sub-County experiences drought annually due to unreliable rainfall.

The initiative, introduced to the locals by their MP Mark Lomunokol, is bearing fruit after the beneficiaries built dams in their homesteads.

Hassan Lodomo, a resident, has built one dam in his homestead which he says provides sufficient water for his domestic use and for his livestock without having to migrate to Uganda in search of the same as he did before.

Mr Lodomo says that majority of his neighbours now depend on his dam.

"I no longer go kilometres away to get water for my livestock during this dry season. The water preserved in the dam has helped me to cut costs," says Mr Lodomo

Ms Sofia Nyongesa from Orolwo has also dug her small dam and says that has saved her family from travelling for long distances in search of water.

She says she will continue sensitising other locals about the benefits of digging their own small dams.

20 DAMS

So far, more than 20 locals have dug dams and they have formed an organisation that will see them reach to more residents in the fight against drought.

They say this is the only way they can cushion themselves and they are now encouraging others to copy the initiative.

Their MP, Mr Lomunokol, says they took a few of farmers for an education tour in Yatta where they gained the knowledge which is now bearing fruit.

He said their aim is to eventually ensure the ravages of drought become a thing of the past in Kacheliba.

The MP said he targets to reach over 50 per cent of the locals in the next five years and have them build dams in their homes.

He said so far, several residents have experienced acute shortage of water and some have migrated to Uganda.

However, the few who have dams still have enough water, he said.

The legislator is now appealing to the county and national governments to begin sensitising Kenyans, especially those from regions affected by drought, on the need for such initiatives.

He challenged the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) to support the initiative.

"If locals could be supported and trained on several ways of averting drought, then cases of livestock migrating to Uganda in search of water and pasture will be a thing of the past," said Mr Lomunokol.