Retired President Ali Hassan Mwinyi has advised the judiciary to routinely set aside time to receive complaints from members of the public to improve service delivery.

Mr Mwinyi, speaking at the official opening of the law week in Dar es Salaam yesterday, said the judiciary should also use the time to educate people on legal issues, saying many people were still ignorant on legal matters. "This will help citizens to understand their rights when facing legal issues, reducing complaints," he said while opening the law week at Mnazi Mmoja grounds.

The event was preceded by a walk led by the former head of state, starting at Kisutu Resident's Magistrate Court to Mnazi Mmoja grounds. Mr Mwinyi pointed out that lack of knowledge on legal matters to many people was contributing to incidents where people take the law into their own hands.

He said petition to the court of appeal was an ideal way for a person unsatisfied with judgment, saying lodging complaints into organ out of judiciary might deny the person's justice. Mr Mwinyi noted that the law week will provide the people with an opportunity to be educated on legal matters including enjoying rights in court.

"As an institution, the judiciary should educate people on procedures and different activities executed by the organ," he said. Mr Mwinyi underscored the need of timely justice for people and that judiciary should engage its key stakeholders to enable people enjoy rights.

He advised the citizens to cultivate the habit of conducting exercises to maintain good health and avoid diseases, pointing out that he has been conducting exercise for over 40 years. "You have never heard that Mwinyi is at hospital for medical treatment ... it is because I do a lot of exercises," said the former president.

Mr Mwinyi advised the people to conduct exercise at least two times a week to maintain good health. Earlier, acting Chief Justice, Prof Ibrahim Juma, said the judiciary was determined to establish itself into a strong justice organ, advising people to report all unethical officials to the judiciary.