29 January 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia to Amend Electoral Process for 2020 Polls

The chairwoman of Somalia's National Independent Electoral Commission and Boundaries Commission Halima Yarey has called for an amendment in the electoral procedures.

She said some of the article of the political parties law need a revision, to correct the whole process of the forthcoming one-man, one-vote election due to be held in Somalia in 2020.

Somalia has missed to hold a popular vote of one-man, one vote election in 2016 due to the security and opted for indirect election based on the clan power-share model.

The presidential election has been delayed for the 5th time in January for February 8, after disputes and fraud effected the process of parliamentary polls for the lower & upper houses.

