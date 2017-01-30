29 January 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Gunmen Kill Businessman in Central Somalia

Suspected Al shabaab assassins shot dead Mumin Dheere, a well-known businessman in Beledweyne, the regional capital of Hiiraan province in central Somalia on Saturday evening.

A local elder in the town confirmed to Radio Shabelle the murder of the businessman who was shot and killed by two men armed with pistols at a tea-shop in Koshin nighbourhood.

He said the gunmen fled the scene shortly before police arrived.

The security forces have launched a crackdown following the killing, but no one was arrested for the assassination of the businessman in Beledweyne town, 350Km north of Mogadishu.

