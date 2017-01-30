30 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Mombasa Varsity Students Give Govt Three Days to Resolve Dons' Strike

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: William Oreri/Daily Nation
Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i addressing the media (file photo)
By Winnie Atieno

Students of the Technical University of Mombasa Monday took to the streets demanding that the national government negotiates and implements the 2013-2017 collective bargaining agreement with the striking lecturers.

Led by the secretary-general of their union, Cyrus Nderitu, the over 300 students gave the government an ultimatum of three days to solve the crisis at public universities failure to which they will shut down the institutions.

Mr Nderitu said that they will shut down the universities by directing their members to go back home.

"We are talking about 13,000 students who are idling at the main campuses, 600 in Kwale and 400 in Lamu campus.

"We will advise our students to go back home because we cannot continue suffering in school without being taught," he said.

He urged the government to shut down the universities due to lecturers' boycott.

LEARNING PARALYSED

The students said they decided to join the lecturers in demanding for their dues since their learning has been paralysed due to the work boycott.

More on This

"We are demonstrating because the government has failed to solve the issue with the lecturers.

"We have been here for three weeks and we have not been taught. Lecturers have boycotted (classes) and the environment is very dirty," said Mr Nderitu as he led the demonstrations outside the university's main campus in Mombasa.

He said if the government fails to heed their call, they will take to the streets until their lecturers' demands are met.

"We cannot stay in school without learning, yet we have paid fees. Other crucial services have also been affected, the institution is very dirty. If they can't pay, let them send us home to be with our parents," he said.

On Sunday, lecturers vowed to continue with their strike, ignoring an appeal by Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i to suspend it for dialogue.

Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) Secretary-General Constantine Wasonga said in a circular to lecturers that the strike, which is in its second week, will continue until the 2013-2017 CBA is negotiated, signed and implemented.

"Uasu National Executive Committee considered the request by the Cabinet Secretary for Education to suspend the ongoing strike till February 28, 2017.

"NEC resolved as follows: that the strike shall continue unabated until the CBA is signed, registered and implemented," said Dr Wasonga.

More on This

Varsity Students Threaten to Join Lecturers' Strike

Restless university students have threatened to join their lecturers in the ongoing strike if it the impasse is not… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.