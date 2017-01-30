Kenya: Mombasa Varsity Students Give Govt Three Days to Resolve Dons' Strike

Students of the Technical University of Mombasa Monday took to the streets demanding that the national government negotiates and implements the 2013-2017 collective bargaining agreement with the striking lecturers.

Led by the secretary-general of their union, Cyrus Nderitu, the over 300 students gave the government an ultimatum of three days to solve the crisis at public universities failure to which they will shut down the institutions.

Mr Nderitu said that they will shut down the universities by directing their members to go back home.

"We are talking about 13,000 students who are idling at the main campuses, 600 in Kwale and 400 in Lamu campus.

"We will advise our students to go back home because we cannot continue suffering in school without being taught," he said.

He urged the government to shut down the universities due to lecturers' boycott.

LEARNING PARALYSED

The students said they decided to join the lecturers in demanding for their dues since their learning has been paralysed due to the work boycott.

"We are demonstrating because the government has failed to solve the issue with the lecturers.

"We have been here for three weeks and we have not been taught. Lecturers have boycotted (classes) and the environment is very dirty," said Mr Nderitu as he led the demonstrations outside the university's main campus in Mombasa.

He said if the government fails to heed their call, they will take to the streets until their lecturers' demands are met.

"We cannot stay in school without learning, yet we have paid fees. Other crucial services have also been affected, the institution is very dirty. If they can't pay, let them send us home to be with our parents," he said.

On Sunday, lecturers vowed to continue with their strike, ignoring an appeal by Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i to suspend it for dialogue.

Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) Secretary-General Constantine Wasonga said in a circular to lecturers that the strike, which is in its second week, will continue until the 2013-2017 CBA is negotiated, signed and implemented.

"Uasu National Executive Committee considered the request by the Cabinet Secretary for Education to suspend the ongoing strike till February 28, 2017.

"NEC resolved as follows: that the strike shall continue unabated until the CBA is signed, registered and implemented," said Dr Wasonga.