Africa: Nation Behind Venson - Moitoi-Masisi

Gaborone — The Vice President, Mr Mokgweetsi Masisi is in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, attending the 28th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU), from Saturday to today .

Mr Masisi left on Friday, accompanied by some senior government officials, and is expected to be back in Gaborone with his entourage on February 1, 2017.

Speaking in an interview before he left, Mr Masisi said President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama, the whole Cabinet and Batswana were all behind Dr Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi in her contest for the position of chairperson of the AU Commission, as the Southern African region candidate, and wished her the best adding that "we support her whole heartedly and we are very confident that she will win as she has proven to be the best candidate for this position."

Other candidates contesting for the AU Commission's top position are Chad's Mr Moussa Faki Mahamat, Equatorial Guinea's Mr Agapito Mba Mokuy, Kenya's Dr Amina Mohammed and Senegal's Dr Abdoulaye Bathily.

The Summit themed: Harnessing the Demographic Dividend through Investments in the Youth the Vice President said, offered a great opportunity to strengthen advocacy among African Heads of States to achieve the demographic dividend in Africa.

Taking into consideration that Africa is a young continent with more than 60 per cent of its citizens under the age of 30, he said, continental leaders were expected to focus on encouraging countries to increase their investment in human capital, especially in youth.

The 28th Ordinary Session will also deliberate on appropriate actions to be taken in 2017 and beyond to address various aspects of the demographic dividend, including challenges and opportunities of Africa's young generation.

Furthermore, the Assembly of the Heads of State and Government will focus on a number of key issues including the financing of AU, Continental Free Trade Area, state of peace and security in Africa; African Peer Review Mechanism, gender equality and education, progress against malaria, climate change, the request by Morocco to become a Member State of AU and activities of the Commission in 2016.

Other highlights on the agenda include election of AU Commission's chairperson and deputy chairperson, appointments of eight Commissioners of the AU Commission, as well as appointments to other organs of AU.

Botswana delegation include assistant ministers of local government and rural development, health and wellnes as well as investment, trade and industry, Ms Botlogile Tshirelets Mr Dikgang Makgalemele and Mr Biggie Butale respectively. BOPA

