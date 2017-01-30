30 January 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Africa: South Africa's Mamelodi Due in Dar es Salaam

Photo: Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Sundowns celebrate after winning the Africa Champions League trophy.
By Suleiman Jongo

Dar es Salaam — South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns are expected in the country today for a five-day tour, it has been revealed.

Mamelodi, who are the reigning Africa Champions League title-holders, will play a series of friendly matches against top teams in the country at the National Stadium in the city.

Popularly known as Shwane giants, Mamelodi are expected to arrive in Dar es Salaam this afternoon, accoprding to tour coordinator Rahim Kangezi.

Kagenzi confirmed yesterday that Mamelodi would go head to head with the country's football heavyweights Simba SC and Young Africans.

According to him, the South African giants, who clinched the lucrative Africa Champions League trophy last year, will take on Simba on Wednesday.

They will wind up their tour by confronting Mainland champions Yanga on Friday.

"Mamelodi Sundowns , who are expected to arrive in the country tomorrow (today) for a five-day tour, will play at least two friendly matches in Dar es Salaam," said Kagenzi.

Two months ago, the current CAF Champions League champions competed in the FIFA World Club in Japan.

Mamelodi, the seven-time PSL champions, have been forced to play catch up for most of the current 2016/17 season.

Their sensational exploits on the continent has come at a cost and will see the club play 34 matches in less than 20 weeks of the remaining campaign.

They will attempt to balance continental commitments along with their highly congested domestic campaign.

The won the Africa Champions League at the expense of Egyptian giants Zamalek. They beat them 3-1 on aggregate.

