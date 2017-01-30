29 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Harun Shakava, Robert Kamura 'Top-Notch'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Cellestine Olilo

Hull City development coach Daniel O'Keef is impressed with the quality of players selected to the SportPesa All Stars team that will travel to England next month for a match against the English Premier League side at KCOM Stadium on February 27.

O'Keef was particularly impressed with defenders Harun Shakava and Robert Kamura.

The Hull City coach, who left the country on Sunday, said that the two were the embodiment of what an African defender should be.

"The dynamics of the game are changing and it is no longer enough to just have the skill. To succeed in modern football requires that you have a combination of tactical ability, physical endowment and then the skill and talent.

"Those two (Shakava and Kamura) have the perfect physique. They have the necessary height which many defenders lack. With the necessary training and diet, I think they can compete favourably against their colleagues who play in the English Premier League," he said.

Together with fellow Hull City coaches Richard O'Donnelle, Terry Boyle and Dean Windass, O'Keefe was involved in the final selection of the 18-man Kenyan team.

They will travel to England on February 22 under Harambee Stars coach Stanley Okumbi. A return match is scheduled for July in Kenya.

The final shortlist was made public on Saturday at the Safaricom Stadium, Kasarani.

The team comprises only local based players who were part of a larger all-star team of 47 players scouted from all the 16 clubs who took part in the Kenyan Premier League last season.

The list was however trimmed over a period of two weeks by the four Hull City development coaches before arriving at the last 18.

Okumbi will take over the coaching duties from now henceforth, with Tusker's team manager Neville Pudo being the team manager.

Kenya

Uganda Supports Kenya's Amina Mohamed for AU Job

Uganda will tomorrow be rallying behind Kenya's foreign minister Amina Mohamed, the candidate for eastern Africa for the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.