29 January 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Three Die of Food Poisoning in North Darfur Camp

Shangil Tobaya — Three people died after seven members of a displaced family in Shaddad camp in North Darfur's Tawila locality were stricken by food poisoning on Friday morning.

A neighbour of the victims told Radio Dabanga that the family of teacher Taher Mohamed became sick after eating a cantaloupe on Thursday evening.

"At about 1 am, they became really sick. Adel (19) and Habib Taher (14), and their nephew Saleh Adam (17) died that night," he said.

"Taher Mohamed himself, his sons Mohamed (25) and Farid (22), and daughter Samia (14) were taken to the Shangil Tobaya Hospital in critical condition."

