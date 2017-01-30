Khartoum — The Chairman of the Parliamentary Foreign Relations Committee, Mp Dr Mohamed Al Mustafa Al Dhaw, has expressed his regret over the decision adopted by the new US administration to bar Sudanese nationals, among subjects of other six nations, from entering the United States of America.

It is regrettable, he said, that the United States of America has decided to include the name of the Sudan at this time, among the country whose subjects are barred from entering the United States of America.

He said this decision has coincided with the US move to revoke economic sanctions imposed on the Sudan which was recently adopted by the US administration, and which meant that more movements and exchange of visits take place between the various sec5tors if tangible projects which are in the interest of the two people were to be implemented.

He told the Sudan News agency that although this decision did not include official bodies and civil society organizations within the state, still it would inhibit much of the activities that could serve as impetus in the relations