29 January 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Khartoum Summons U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Over Trump's Order

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the US Chargé d'affaires in Khartoum today concerning President Donald Trump's order to bar the entry of Sudanese nationals into the USA.

On Friday, the new US president issued Executive Order 3769 with which he closed the nation's borders to refugees from around the world, temporarily suspending immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries, among them Sudan, linked to concerns about terrorism.

FA Under-Secretary, Ambassador Abdelghani El Naeem, conveyed to US Chargé d'Affaires Steven Koutsis his government's resentment regarding the decision, and told him that Khartoum considers the decision "a negative message in light of the positive developments in the course of relations between the two countries".

The Sudanese official said in a press statement today that Sudan expects the US government to soon lift Sudan from the list of states sponsoring terrorism, and review the decision banning Sudanese citizens from entering the USA.

The American charge d'Affaires said he will convey the message of the Government of Sudan to the US Administration, stressing his country's keenness to continue dialogue and joint cooperation between the two countries.

Sudan

Beja Determined to Claim Their Rights Over Port Sudan Massacre

On Sunday, the Beja commemorated the 2005 'Port Sudan Massacre', in which 21 people were shot dead by Sudanese security… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.