Sudan: Khartoum Summons U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Over Trump's Order

Khartoum — The Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the US Chargé d'affaires in Khartoum today concerning President Donald Trump's order to bar the entry of Sudanese nationals into the USA.

On Friday, the new US president issued Executive Order 3769 with which he closed the nation's borders to refugees from around the world, temporarily suspending immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries, among them Sudan, linked to concerns about terrorism.

FA Under-Secretary, Ambassador Abdelghani El Naeem, conveyed to US Chargé d'Affaires Steven Koutsis his government's resentment regarding the decision, and told him that Khartoum considers the decision "a negative message in light of the positive developments in the course of relations between the two countries".

The Sudanese official said in a press statement today that Sudan expects the US government to soon lift Sudan from the list of states sponsoring terrorism, and review the decision banning Sudanese citizens from entering the USA.

The American charge d'Affaires said he will convey the message of the Government of Sudan to the US Administration, stressing his country's keenness to continue dialogue and joint cooperation between the two countries.