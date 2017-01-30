28 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 14 Hurt in KZN Taxi Crash

One person was trapped in a taxi and 13 more were injured on the M4 North in Westbrook, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Chris Botha said in a statement that paramedics and the fire department arrived at the scene and found that the twisted frame of the taxi had come to rest on its side in the bush.

One person was still trapped in the wreckage.

"After triaging the injured it was found that 14 people sustained injuries. Two were seriously injured while 12 miraculously escaped with minor injuries," he said.

Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free the injured.They were then taken to various hospitals for treatment, he said.Botha said it was unclear what caused the accident.

