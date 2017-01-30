28 January 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Prof SA'iid Isse Registers His Candidacy Ahead of Polls

Tagged:

Related Topics

Prof Sa'iid Isse Mohamued, a presidential candidate vying for president has on Saturday registered his candidacy at the country's electoral commission headquarters in the palace in Mogadishu.

The candidate has fulfilled all the Presidential Candidate requirements, including $30,000 election fee and he received an authorized Presidential candidate certificate from the election committee.

"I fulfilled every part of the presidential candidate conditions and got a certificate of participation as candidate for national elections slated for February 8," he said.

The presidential hopeful has greatly thanked the election committee for their effective and transparent services, expressing his optimistic for free and fair election in Somalia.

Nearly 15 presidential candidates, including former and incumbent president Sheikh Sharif and Hassan Sheikh Mohamud have registered their candidates for president.

Somalia

Al-Shabaab Captures Military Base Before Withdrawing

The Mayor of the Somali town of Kulbiyow near the border with Kenya has been killed in a deadly dawn attack by al-Shabab… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.