Somalia: Prof SA'iid Isse Registers His Candidacy Ahead of Polls

Prof Sa'iid Isse Mohamued, a presidential candidate vying for president has on Saturday registered his candidacy at the country's electoral commission headquarters in the palace in Mogadishu.

The candidate has fulfilled all the Presidential Candidate requirements, including $30,000 election fee and he received an authorized Presidential candidate certificate from the election committee.

"I fulfilled every part of the presidential candidate conditions and got a certificate of participation as candidate for national elections slated for February 8," he said.

The presidential hopeful has greatly thanked the election committee for their effective and transparent services, expressing his optimistic for free and fair election in Somalia.

Nearly 15 presidential candidates, including former and incumbent president Sheikh Sharif and Hassan Sheikh Mohamud have registered their candidates for president.