30 January 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Meeting Thandi Klaasen - Some Idols Shine a Light On You

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Tony Jackman

It was all in her eyes. Wisdom. Love. Light. Empathy. Understanding. And more than anything, kindness. I looked into those eyes and the face I was looking at was suddenly beautiful - despite her visage, otherwise, being capable of giving a small child nightmares. But that was the thing about Thandi Klaasen. She radiated. The magnificence of her soul shone out at you. Whoever threw an acid bomb at her when she was in her adolescence damaged her face, but not her spirit.

I can't profess to have known Thandi Klaasen very well. I met her for perhaps an hour at a time on three or four occasions during the 1980s when I was assigned to interview the jazz singer for my job as arts writer for The Argus (it was during that interregnum when "Cape" had been dropped from its title).

A mere assignment to get an interview and a story out of someone is often humdrum, just a job to do on a slow news day. But now and then it becomes something special - that blessing that a hack gets once in a while that reminds you how privileged you are; moments in a journalist's life that...

South Africa

Xenophobia Fears - You'll Be Ok, Govt Tells Citizens in South Africa

Pretoria has told Zimbabwe that "acts of a xenophobic nature" will be dealt with decisively amid fresh fears of attacks… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.