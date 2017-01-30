South Africa: Meeting Thandi Klaasen - Some Idols Shine a Light On You

analysis

It was all in her eyes. Wisdom. Love. Light. Empathy. Understanding. And more than anything, kindness. I looked into those eyes and the face I was looking at was suddenly beautiful - despite her visage, otherwise, being capable of giving a small child nightmares. But that was the thing about Thandi Klaasen. She radiated. The magnificence of her soul shone out at you. Whoever threw an acid bomb at her when she was in her adolescence damaged her face, but not her spirit.

I can't profess to have known Thandi Klaasen very well. I met her for perhaps an hour at a time on three or four occasions during the 1980s when I was assigned to interview the jazz singer for my job as arts writer for The Argus (it was during that interregnum when "Cape" had been dropped from its title).

A mere assignment to get an interview and a story out of someone is often humdrum, just a job to do on a slow news day. But now and then it becomes something special - that blessing that a hack gets once in a while that reminds you how privileged you are; moments in a journalist's life that...