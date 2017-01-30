28 January 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan Stresses Rejection to Any Foreign Military Intervention in Libyan Affair

Khartoum — Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman underlined while he was addressing African Union Summit on Libya Sudan rejection to any foreign military intervention in Libyan affair and that the solution should come from Libyan with support from AU.

The Vice-President indicated during Summit that brought together the AU High-level Committee on Libya and Libya neighboring countries along with representatives of UN and Arab League that Sudan is backing a Libyan solution that includes all parties without excluding any Libyan party.

He said in Sudan intervention in during the closed-door sitting said efforts for finding solution to Libyan conflict should continue with full coordination with Libya neighboring countries , namely Sudan, Egypt, Chad, Algeria, Tunisia and Niger.

The closes-door sitting discussed reports presented by Prime Minister of Libya, and Secretary-General of AU Peace and Security Council and reached recommendations the most important of it is adopting the Libyan neighboring countries as key part of the High-level Committee on Libya.

The final communique which issued at the end of meeting indicated that the Chairman of the AU High-level Committee on Libya and President of Congo should submit a report to the AU Summit which will be held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, during January 30-31.

