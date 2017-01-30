Libya: Hassabo Leads Intensive Activities On Margins of AU Summit On Libya

Brazzaville — Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman has led intensive activities on the sidelines of Summit of the African Union High-level Committee on Libya.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Kamal Ismail said in a statement to SUNA, that the Vice-President of the Republic met with President of Chad and Chairman of current session of the AU , Idris Debby and discussed various issues of concern to the two countries and their stances towards situation in Libya and that the two sides shared identical views , stressing that Khartoum and Ndjamena reached specific understandings over this issue.

He added the Vice-President also met at the sidelines of the Summit with Libyan Premier and reviewed situation in Libya , importance of achievement of peace , absorption of all disputed parties and that the solution should be a pure Libyan.

The State Minister further added that Hassabo affirmed during his meeting with Libyan Prime Minister that the solution should preserve Libyan borders, independence and freedom and without foreign military interference.

He said the Vice-President with Prime Minister of Algeria and reviewed situation in Libya, importance of concerted efforts on achievement of peace in Libya and that the two sides shared identical views over issued discussed.

SUNA noted that the Vice-President met with President of the Republic of Congo and President of Mauritania during a banquet held at honor of official delegations participating in the Summit.