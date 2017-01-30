28 January 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan Affirms Support to Parliamentary Union of OIC Member States

Khartoum — Speaker of the National Assembly and Head of Sudan delegation participating in the 12th meeting of the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states which is taking place in Malian capital of Bamako, Professor Ibrahim Ahmed Omer indicated to Sudan efforts to realize peace through inclusive national dialogue initiated by President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir.

Addressing the Conference Friday, Prof. Omer underscored Sudan unlimited support to the organization, which defends rights of minorities world-wide.

The conferees assured importance of unification of Islamic nation to cope with the international changes and to adopt policies that boost the parliamentary, political and economic cooperation, pointing out that the afflictions the Islamic nation is experiencing should not halt it from marching.

