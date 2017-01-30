Sudan: FM Issues Statement On U.S. President's Decision Limiting Entry of Sudanese Citizens to United States

Khartoum — The Foreign Ministry on Saturday issued a statement on the US President's executive order restricting entry of Sudanese citizens to the United States.

The Ministry regretted that Sudanese people were included in the executive order issued by President Donald Trump on Friday, 27, January, 2017 on limiting entry of citizens of some countries to US.

The statement said it was truly regretful that the decision coincided with an important historic step made by the two countries for lifting sanctions imposed on Sudan and start of economic and financial institutions and businessmen in the two countries to contact and develop their investment and commercial projects through employment of resources and potentialities for interest of people of the two countries.

It added that the revocation of sanctions against Sudan, the third country in Africa and Arab world , came as result of fruitful and protracted dialogue and cooperation between the two countries , especially in areas of counterterrorism, where senor US officials appreciated huge and considerable efforts made by Sudan to confront this common destructive concern for sake of protection of people of the two countries.

The statement went to say that Sudan, in recognition to its apparent and strong role in combating terrorism and cooperation for sake of interest of the two countries and the whole humanity, calls for immediate removal of its name from the list of terrorism-sponsoring countries.

" In consistence with joint stances on terrorism that threatens the two countries and with the legitimate aim of protecting the people from terrorism and criminality , the Foreign Ministry affirms Sudan commitment to policy of constructive relationship between the two countries and that Sudan will continue dialogue with US Government and cooperation with concern organs in a way that help people of the two countries contact to strengthen ties of friendship and fruitful cooperation as well as exchange of benefits in all fields." The statement stressed

