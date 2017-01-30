Uganda: The Rise of Denis Masinde Onyango

The Independent reflects on his journey to being Africa's best footballer

Denis Masinde Onyango was on Jan.5 crowned the Confederation of African Football (CAF) African Player of the Year - Based in Africa.

Uganda's talismanic shot-stopper made history as the first goalkeeper ever to win CAF's topmost honour; a prestigious individual award nobody else in Uganda has ever got.

The continental recognition smoothly rounded off an outstanding season in all of his 14 years in topflight football.

In a post to his Facebook page on Jan.10, the 31-year-old Onyango dubbed 2016 as a year to remember in his football career. He likened himself to his age mate Cristiano Ronaldo, the world's best footballer, who, like him, had won just about everything there was to win in 2016.

The two featured at the FIFA Club World Cup - the first time any Ugandan and East African was appearing at the competition - even if they did not play against each other. Ronaldo's Real Madrid won the tournament, picking up one more accolade alongside the European Champions League, the European Championship, and the UEFA Super Cup he had already bagged. Ronaldo went on to win the Ballon d'Or and the FIFA Player of the Year Award ahead of his fierce rival Lionel Messi of Barcelona.

With his irrepressible Mamelodi Sundowns, Onyango won the CAF African Champions League, the South African Premier Soccer League (PSL), the knockout Domestic Cup, and was crowned the PSL Goalkeeper of the Year.

What is more, the International Federation of Football History and Statistics named him among the best 10 goalkeepers in the world, ahead of the likes of Petr Cech of Arsenal, East Africa's most beloved team in the world's most lucrative English Premier League.

On Jan.10, Parliament honoured Onyango for his outstanding accomplishment, recognising it as testimony to relentless hard work, discipline, determination, humility and focus. His achievement, the House noted, will be a great motivation to young men and women who dream of careers in football, or other fields for that matter.

"Denis is number one in Uganda, East Africa and Africa. Think about it. Every player in East Africa must be proud of him because he shines a spotlight on the entire region. His inspiration is not limited to Uganda anymore," noted Phillip Ssozi, a legend of Ugandan football and an icon at Sports Club Villa; Onyango's boyhood club.

Onyango's rise to continental stardom has not been without hiccups. Twice in his career - at the beginning and at the ascent to its current peak - the 1.85 metre tall keeper started out on the periphery in spite of his skill and height; a test that has often crushed many talents with immense potential.

He, however, managed to pull through on account of his character and unwavering reassurance from his coaches; particularly Milutin Sredojević aka Micho, Uganda's national coach. Onyango duly acknowledged Micho's contribution when he bagged the continental gong, saying he has always been a father to him since he started his professional career.

Sredojević, or Micho as he is commonly known, recruited Onyango to SC Villa, which he was coaching, in 2002. Two years later he backed him against a career crushing gaffe when, during an Under-23 Olympic qualifier game, a light back pass to him rolled beneath his foot into goal.

"Everyone in Nakivubo cursed and hurled insults at him. We even told him not to return to our goal again but Micho and Giringi (Lukwago, the goalkeeping coach) just told him he should not bog himself down with it, such things happen in football," said Meddie Sembajja, the secretary of SC Villa Fans Club.

A year later, Micho, who had since moved to Ethiopia's St George SA, lured his protégé to Addis Ababa, kick-starting his professional career.

"I was studying at MUBS (Makerere University Business School) at the time but when the opportunity of playing outside the country came I knew this is my life and career because I was turning professional and did not hesitate to take it," Onyango explained.

Addis proved a mere launch pad for Onyango to the more competitive and lucrative league in South Africa. In his only season with St George, his stellar performances in the Champions League and CECAFA club championships had SuperSport United calling with a three-year deal. It opened the door to the Rainbow Nation and onwards to conquering Africa.

"He has been very consistent. Once he began his professional career he has never gone backwards," noted Ssozi, who saw to Onyango's arrival at Villa Park.

"Professional football is at another level. Most people are going to see you. So you need to be very careful, avoid bad acts because it is about you. There are things that are paramount like respecting training schedules, coaches, colleagues, and you have to care like a doctor, or a parent. Onyango has repeatedly demonstrated all these throughout his career," added Ssozi, an ex-professional footballer.

Whereas Onyango has tried to stay away from controversy, there is one storm he could not duck from, however, much he tried.

Last year, he was the odds-on favourite to win the Ugandan Footballer of the Year award. His shock loss to little-known Shaban Muhammad of hitherto unknown Onduparaka FC startled everyone.

Although he was graceful about it, his agent Ivica Stankovic was as livid as many Ugandans who were furious and disgusted that Uganda's football association (FUFA) could make such a decision.

In an open letter to Moses Magogo, the president of Uganda's football federation (FUFA), Mr Stankovic said Onyango had won everything on the continent and reserved nothing of himself to see especially his country succeed.

According to Stankovic, Onyango had played with injury or under pain killers. On some occasions he had travelled to be with the team even when he was dead sure he would not be able to play. Yet he still wanted to be with his mates and offer any unreserved support he could. If such commitment was not worth honouring, then nothing else was.

"Is the whole of Africa blind in recognising his achievements for Uganda and his South Africa football club Mamelodi Sundowns?" Stankovic wrote.

In his view, Uganda owed breaking its 39-year jinx to the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals to its keeper's heroics in the posts - as indeed CAF rightly noted in its citation to Onyango.

For such a contribution, Stankovic argued, he deserved the nation's highest recognition in football.

FUFA's defence of its SMS voting system failed to wash. It was not helped by the association's earlier mix up of the players' bonuses that Onyango reportedly questioned. This, some people claim, might explain why he would later be snubbed for the country's biggest football accolade. Magogo is known all too well to brook no criticism.

Apparently, FUFA promised the national team US$10,000 if they qualified for the AFCON finals 2017. When the team qualified and President Yoweri Museveni hosted the team to a congratulatory luncheon in November last year, he promised to raise it by $5000. This followed a successful argument by Magogo that other countries paid more. He cited Ghana for example, whose players get about $15,000. But when payment was eventually made, it was less by what had been added. The players were dismayed, prompting Onyango to reportedly query at what point the deduction had happened.

In some ways, this saga is reminiscent of one five years ago involving a game Onyango considers his worst to date. In 2011, as in 2016, Uganda's campaign had gone down to the final group game with the Harambee Stars of Kenya. It was a must win for qualification to the 2012 AFCON finals Gabon co-hosted with Equatorial Guinea.

The Cranes camp was upbeat. They were playing to a home advantage. They had slayed nearly whatever football giant that had presented at the Mandela National Stadium in Namboole. It was now or never.

On the eve of the crunch decider, a crisis broke out as the team prepared to receive a courtesy visit from President Museveni. David Obua, the team's talisman and deputy captain, was kicked out of camp. He had insisted he needed to ask Museveni some questions - something the team's management had expressly outlawed.

A professional footballer in Scotland at the time, Obua had wanted to draw Museveni's attention to the plight of especially Ugandan based players who were owed outstanding allowances.

According to Obua, these players had been threatened they would never be called to the national team again if they dared to broach the subject of their stipends.

"Everyone knows we failed to beat Kenya mainly because of that [Obua's dismissal]," says Alfred Musiime, a diehard supporter of The Cranes, who says he has attended all their home games beginning in 2000.

Onyango agrees.

"We were very disappointed mainly because we were playing at home and we knew we could make it," he said in a recent interview with The Independent.

"We lost concentration just hours to the most important game of our generation. David was a very senior player on the team and always fought for Uganda," Onyango once said in an interview months after the debacle.

Luckily, the 2016 campaign turned out differently. And for that Onyango and The Cranes got to be part of Africa's biggest football fiesta.

"Definitely, it is a great achievement for me and the entire Uganda because after 39 years we are back on the big stage of African football and I'm proud to have been part of the generation that made it," Onyango says.

