South Africa: Hammanskraal Murder Case DNA Results to Be Released

DNA results that will help pinpoint details about the death of a woman who was burnt before being buried in her backyard will be released on Monday, the Gauteng government's social development department said on Sunday.

"The family expects DNA results of her remains, dug up by pathologist a week ago, to be announced... Monday," said the department in a statement.

"This would have made it possible for them to arrange her funeral. However, they are unable to do so as they don't have the means. She was a breadwinner."

Nevertheless, MEC Nandi Mayathula-Khoza said in the statement that the government department would assist the family of Meisie Molefe with funeral costs, counselling, and the provision of child protection services.

"The entire family is traumatised. As such, we have assigned a social worker to the family. We will provide them with trauma and psychosocial counselling. Our social workers will access the plight of the children and advise on steps to be taken," said Mayathula-Khoza.

"We will also support the family with the burial."

Confession

James Thabo Dube, 38, is expected back in the Temba Magistrate's Court in Hammanskraal in connection with the murder of Molefe, 36, who was his wife.

Dube allegedly confessed to police that he had burnt his wife's body and buried her remains in the backyard of his home at Stingwater Trust Farm, after killing her on October 6, 2016.

Forensic experts and a dog unit had exhumed the remains of the victim's body to gather DNA evidence.

Mayathula-Khoza visited the family on Friday, meeting with Obed "Lefty" Molefe, another family member.

"He told the MEC that the family was in dire straits," explained the department.

"He said they didn't know what to do with her young children aged 12, 8 and 2 years old."

Meisie Molefe's parents are deceased. She also looked after her two brothers, including one who is disabled.

"She was a pillar of this family," said her relative, Obed Molefe.

