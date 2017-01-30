29 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Crash Causes Delays On Busy Cape Town Commuter Train Line

Commuters who use the Retreat-Simon's Town Metrorail line should add at least an hour to their travelling time as technicians repair signals damaged after a delivery van crashed into a level-crossing boom, the company said on Sunday.

The company said the accident at the Albertyn Road level crossing near False Bay on Saturday night, caused the signalling equipment to short-circuit.

The driver will be charged with malicious damage to property, but in the meantime it will take weeks for technicians to completely repair the system on that stretch of the southern line.

This means the booms at Albertyn crossing have been closed, and another five level crossings in the area must be treated with extreme caution.

Trains from Cape Town will end at Retreat Station and a train shuttle will operate between Retreat and Fish Hoek. A train and bus shuttle will operate between Fish Hoek and Simon's Town.

