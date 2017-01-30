Burkina Faso - Quest for First Continental Trophy

The Stallions of Burkina Faso grabbed the first ticket for the semi-finals of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon after beating the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia 2-0 in the quarter-final match in Libreville on Saturday January 28, 2017. The victory came as a sigh of relief for many Burkinabe fans as the team is seeking for its first continental trophy. Burkina Faso scored twice in the last ten minutes to push through. Aristide Bancé opened scores at the 81th minute and Prejuce Nakoulma increased tally at the 84th minute. Burkina Faso have thus qualified for the semi finals of the competition for the second time in four years.

Drawn in Group A for the group stages, the Stallions were based in Libreville and played two of their three group matches at the Stade de l'Amitie. Burkina Faso finished first in the group with two draws and one victory. They played the last pool game in Franceville and later returned to the Libreville to play the quarter-final match. It is now three wins from their three quarter-finals appearances in the AFCON. For the first time the Stallions secured a quarter-final ticket in normal time although the goals were scored late. Burkina Faso has had 10 appearances in the competition and their best performance was in 2013 when they finished as runners up. They lost to Nigeria 1-0 in the final. Tunisia's defeat means they have lost their past five Nations Cup quarter-finals, while Burkina Faso remains in the hunt for a first title.