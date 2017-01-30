Cameroon/Gabon: Fans Cheer Lions to Victory

Following the qualification of Lions for the semi-finals on Saturday January 28, 2017 Cameroonian fans are more determined to support their team.

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon have the support and encouragement of their compatriots in Gabon and elsewhere. The thousands of Cameroonian fans that thronged the Franceville Rénovation Stadium last Saturday January 28, 2017 to watch the quarterfinal match between the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon and the Teranga Lions of Senegal went home satisfied with the performance of their team. Fans from Libreville, France, Cameroon and other neighbouring countries travelled to Franceville to cheer the Lions to victory. Most of them travelled by road and by train two days before to secure accommodation in the town while others travelled by air. One fan, Justin, said he travelled to Franceville three days before the competition because he has a relative in Franceville.

He said transport fare by train costs FCFA 43,000 while by air it costs FCFA 100,000. Another Donald alias Makoun, a Cameroonian based in Franceville said intense preparations were carried out among the different groups in the town. "Our brothers from Libreville were in town the day before and together we prepared to support the Lions to win the quarter-finals," he said. The Mascot of the Indomitable Lions, Ngando Pickett, and his band arrived in Libreville two days before the competition and had their preparations in Moanga, some 40km from the town. Moanga is also the headquarters of the Indomitable Lions in Franceville. Cameroonian fans also had the support of Cameroonian authorities in Gabon. Makoun told CT reporters that the Cameroon Embassy in Libreville sent free tickets to Franceville to enable fans have access into the stadium and also hired free buses to transport them to and from the stadium. After the victory, the Lions climbed on advertising billboards to celebrate with their fans as a way of showing appreciation for their efforts in encouraging them.