30 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Soweto Restaurant Manager Killed During Attempted Robbery

Tagged:

Related Topics

The manager of the Sakhumzi restaurant in Vilakazi Street, Soweto, has been shot dead during an attempted robbery, Gauteng police said on Monday.

Two men entered the restaurant around 00:30 on Sunday morning, when the employees were closing up, Captain Kay Makhubela said.

The 60-year-old manager denied them entry, saying the restaurant was closed.

"One of the suspects pulled out a firearm and shot the manager several times. He died on the scene."

They ran away without taking anything.

The Daily Sun named him as Kwesi Hudson.

No arrests had been made. Police are investigating case of murder and armed robbery.

Source: News24

South Africa

Xenophobia Fears - You'll Be Ok, Govt Tells Citizens in South Africa

Pretoria has told Zimbabwe that "acts of a xenophobic nature" will be dealt with decisively amid fresh fears of attacks… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.