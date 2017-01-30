The manager of the Sakhumzi restaurant in Vilakazi Street, Soweto, has been shot dead during an attempted robbery, Gauteng police said on Monday.

Two men entered the restaurant around 00:30 on Sunday morning, when the employees were closing up, Captain Kay Makhubela said.

The 60-year-old manager denied them entry, saying the restaurant was closed.

"One of the suspects pulled out a firearm and shot the manager several times. He died on the scene."

They ran away without taking anything.

The Daily Sun named him as Kwesi Hudson.

No arrests had been made. Police are investigating case of murder and armed robbery.

