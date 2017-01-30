document

The House Chairperson in the National Assembly for Committees, Oversight and ICT, Mr Cedric Frolick, MP has dismissed as a product of misinformation, claims made by the Democratic Alliance (DA) that Portfolio Committee oversight visits were cancelled due to lack of funds.

Mr Frolick says, committees have sufficient funds to carry out their work and to also accommodate additional costs of Ad Hoc committees that were not originally budgeted for. He said as House Chairperson, he is politically responsible for the prudent management of the allocated public resources for committees and to eliminate risks associated with fruitless and wasteful expenditure, inordinate long and unjustifiable trips, poor planning, etc.

Mr Frolick cited a number of cases where even approved visits of Portfolio Committees were either postponed or cancelled, such as where an insufficient number of committee members becomes subsequently available because of various reasons beyond the control of the committee. In other instances, a committee that had an oversight visit towards the end 2016, had their additional request for permission to go on another oversight visit declined as they had not reported on their previous visit. He said resources are also made available where an urgent need arise for urgent oversight visits to occur even if it was not planned for.

"Parliament values and prioritises the work of committees, which is carried out not only through trips or visits, but through meetings inside and outside of Parliament, public hearings, inquiries, stakeholder engagements, processing of pieces of legislation, etc. Parliament, through its committees, must set an example in managing public resources efficiently and effectively, and avoid wastage of taxpayers' money. International visits by committees are, at this stage, not a priority for my office. Study tours by committees will only be considered after thorough motivation and discussions.

Our main priority is to oversee the effective implementation of government programs that will improve the living conditions of our people" said Mr Frolick. He said committees constitute the backbone of the work of Parliament and therefore have to be optimally productive and work efficiently and effectively.

He described the DA's statement as a consequence of misleading information from their sources. In this respect he points out that "contrary to the assertion of the DA Chief Whip, the Hon. Steenhuisen, MP the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education will commence its oversight visit to KZN on Tuesday 31 January 2017". He said the decisions taken by his office on committee work, had nothing to do with the so called budget shortfalls but with efficiency and effectiveness.

The administration of Parliament also expressed shock at these claims, as they believe, they have no foundation, even in terms of normal administrative work and management of the budget of Parliament. Committees are the engine of Parliament's work, and their funding is priority number one.

Parliament therefore dismisses the claims of DA as baseless, and a distorted product of misinformation.