30 January 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Black Ops, Alternate Facts and Damn Lies - the ANC's Escalating Credibility Crisis

As more details emerged at the weekend about the covert operation to pump up the ANC's election campaign and spread fake news about opposition parties, the party continued to deny knowledge and involvement. It has "nothing to do with the ANC" was spokesperson Zizi Kodwa's response to a report of a secret recording implicating ANC general manager Ignatius Jacobs in the war room operation to influence public opinion during the election period. This is not only about the criminal acts and big personalities being shamed. It is also about the erosion of trust and further diminishing of the ANC's credibility. By RANJENI MUNUSAMY.

There is already a big problem deciphering the messaging of the ANC. Who carries the true voice of the ANC? President Jacob Zuma? ANC Secretary-General Gwede Mantashe? ANC Deputy Secretary-General Jessie Duarte? National spokesperson Zizi Kodwa? ANC chief whip and communications subcommittee head Jackson Mthembu? ANC elections head Nomvula Mokonyane?

All these people speak for and on behalf of the ANC. Rarely do you find them saying the same things.

Then there is the problem of who is the authentic ANC? The national executive committee elected at the last national conference in Mangaung in 2012? The Zuma...

