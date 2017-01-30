Liberia: CDC Stalwart Denounces Vote One, Vote All Practice

The "vote one vote all"(VOVA) political tactic being used by the opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) in the last two general and presidential elections that ensured victories for many candidates on the party's tickets may not work this election year.

Many persons have blamed the "weak and ineffective" state of the legislature as a result of this strategy which caused the election of many people who do not have the requisite reputation or qualification for legislative positions.

The Secretary General of the Youth League of the local chapter of the CDC in District #5, Alphonso Madeh, has criticized the VOVA practice and noted that the ascendency of an "unprepared group of people to the legislature leads to the kind of government that finds it difficult to meet the needs of its citizens."

"This is because such lawmakers do not have the capacities to checkmate and play their oversight responsibilities well over the Executive branch of government, and this is one major reason many are terming this government as a failure," he said.

Madeh made the comments in the 72nd Community of District #5, when he expressed his opposition to the candidacy of incumbent lawmaker Thomas Fallah, who is seeking his third-term on the ticket of the CDC.

"The CDC has held this district for two terms, but we have nothing to show as achievements impacting the people's lives," Madeh said.

He said Rep. Fallah has not represented the district properly, rather his representation has only benefitted himself, close friends and family members, which is evidenced by the poor state of the district.

"For the past 11 years, Fallah has not served the interests of our district well and we are not afraid to say this. We have been making the case in the past, but have not been yielding fruits. The right time is at hand to make the needed change. We can no longer go by that VOVA. Because of it we have the kind of legislature practically controlled by the Executive," Madeh said.

Although Madeh believes in the platform of the CDC, he has meanwhile cancelled his support for Rep. Fallah's candidacy.

Madeh, however, noted that he has realized that the VOVA practice is not good for the country as it will never benefit Liberia. "At the end we the same people suffer the byproducts of our decisions. This is the time to rethink and do things differently. We must do those things that will put our country on the right trajectory for economic, infrastructure and social development," he said.

Madeh also wants many of his colleagues--the young people--to realize that voting for every candidate on the party's ticket is "not helping our country."

"We need to effect this change so people can start taking us seriously. We are the future of this country. So if we fail to do the right things, while continuing on the same things that are not giving us (the desired) results, we are the same people who will suffer the consequences," he said.

He reminded CDC youths that they can still be committed to the party and support those he described as "genuine candidates" to represent their districts.

"This doesn't have to be on party line. We need to start disabusing our minds about that 'Vote One, Vote All' practice," he reiterated.

Madeh has meanwhile pledged his support to opposition candidate Atty. Norris Tweh, who he feels would make a better representative for the district because of his experience, education and advocacy for the ordinary people.

Tweh has declared his intention to contest the district's seat, but is yet to reveal the name of the party he intends to run under.

Meanwhile, Rep. Fallah is yet to comment on the allegation that his leadership in District #5 has been ineffective.