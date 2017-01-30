Liberia: Butaw, GVL to Construct Over U.S.$33 K Nurses Quarters

Citizens of Butaw District in Sinoe County and Golden Veroleum Liberia on Friday, January 20, broke ground for the construction of four-bedroom modern nurses' quarters at the Butaw Clinic, valued at US$33,395.80 and funded under the GVL Community Development Fund program, a press release from the company said.

The project, which is being implemented by T-Star Engineering and Construction Company, is empowering the local economy through the purchasing of construction materials, including sand, crush rocks and planks from Butaw citizens and providing employment.

Flomo Molubah, GVL's General Manager for Sustainability, praised the Butaw community for designating the project and for the peaceful co-existence between GVL and the community so far. Mr. Molubah maintained that GVL is committed to improving the livelihood and wellbeing of its host communities.

"We are very happy that we are breaking ground for the first CDF project and to see citizens of Butaw turning out peacefully. We can assure you that we remain committed to living up to our commitments," he said.

GVL deposits money into the Butaw Community Development Fund every year; and up to date, the total amount is US$50,144.80, which forms GVL's contribution to infrastructure development in the district. Utilization of the fund is decided by the community's appointed fund commissioners, while GVL's role is to advise on technical matters and ensure that proper financial procedures are followed.

Making separate remarks at the brief ceremony held at the clinic's compound in Tue community, the Chairman of the Butaw Welfare & Development Association, Nathan Kai; representative of Butaw Communities on the Community Development Fund Committee, Dennis Jabbah; Bestman Weagbah, Butaw Township commissioner; and other eminent citizens of the district expressed their enthusiasm about the project and lauded GVL for fulfilling its concession agreement commitments.

The citizens pledged that the existing relationship between GVL and Butaw will remain cordial, while advising compatriots not to work against GVL in the district.

"We are very happy that we can now use money generated from our soil to carry out development in our District. This is a good start and we see it as a symbol of peace and we should not allow anyone to disturb the relationship we now have with GVL," said Nathan Kai, Chairman, Butaw Welfare and Development Association.

Butaw District Health Officer Akoi Jargbah, represented by health worker Charles Gbona, expressed gladness with the project. He said when completed health workers will be happy to stay in the district.

According to Alphonso Kofi, GVL Communications Officer in Sinoe, the US$33,395.80 project is the first CDF project undertaken by GVL, as other communities have accumulated the fund before deciding on projects for implementation.

Mr. Kofi said the project is one of many projects to be funded by GVL Community Development Fund in fulfillment of Article 19 of GVL Concession Agreement signed with the Government of Liberia.

GVL has developed approximately 2,500 hectares of land in Butaw District. In total, Golden Veroleum Liberia's partnership communities in Sinoe and Grand Kru operated six community development fund accounts where GVL deposited US$92,490.90 in 2016.