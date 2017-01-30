Liberia: NDC Takes NEC to Supreme Court

The National Democratic Coalition (NDC), one of the many political parties existing and expecting to participate in the upcoming presidential and legislative elections, has taken the National Elections Commission (NEC) to the Supreme Court for what the party allegedly said is a "Gross violation of its right to function as a political party under the laws of Liberia."

In a statement read by NDC Secretary General Abraham Mitchell last Saturday, January 28, the party claims that NEC without any legal directive has ceased to do business with NDC prior to the coming into force of its writ of mandamus, arguing that it has taken all necessary steps to bring this to the attention of the Board of Commissioners, but to no avail.

A writ of mandamus is an order by a court to a lesser government official to perform an act required by law, which he has refused or neglected to do.

Mitchell said the NDC had earlier been in a legal tussle with the National Elections Commission at the Sixth Judicial Civil Law Court in which NEC, through a special Quick Impact Project, sought to de-certify the party, but was denied by the court.

The statement indicated that the NDC has been denied all legal activities as a political party, including the ongoing process leading to the February 1 voter registration.

He said the these alleged acts by the NEC have politically and psychologically injured the political party, which is therefore seeking redress from the Constitutional Court to bring the matter to a close.

Recalling Liberia's recent past, the statement said, because of "Diabolical political mismanagement by election commissions through political manipulation," violence and political unrest, including Liberia's civil war, resulted. The party said it was the 1985 election results that sparked off the abortive coup that year, consequences of which are traced to the 14 years of war that claimed over 250,000 lives.

Mitchell also recalled that political manipulation led to the forming of the United People's Party (UPP) and the Liberia's People's Party (LPP).

"Under the TWP de-facto one-party state in Liberia, all elections were characterized by fraud in the institutionalization of settler colonialism in Liberia. This necessitated the 1980 military coup and the corresponding miscarriages thereof led to endless conflict in Liberia," the statement said.

With these concerns among others, the NDC urged international partners, including ECOWAS and the UN, to take note of all potential issues that have the propensity to stir conflict as Liberia goes to the polls on October 10 this year.

The statement was approved by NDC's political leader Dr. Nyaquoi K. Kargbo.