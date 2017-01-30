Liberia: Doe Sends FC Fassel Five Points Ahead of BYC

Two goals from FC Fassel's forward Christian Doe in each half on Friday sent FC Fassel five points ahead of champions BYC at the Blue Field.

Doe got his first goal in the 41st minute through a header to level the score after BYC got an early lead in the first minute.

Striker Van-Dave Harmon put the "Go Blue Boys" ahead through their first attack after receiving an assist from Kartoe Anderson.

But the "Soccer Missionaries" (Fassel) kept Coach Cooper Sannoh's boys on their feet by mounting pressure and making several attempts with former BYC player, James Walatee striking from 18 yards box.

Doe, a former ELWA player later made things level after Fassel's players struggled to head in a corner that the forward managed to get his head on.

From recess both teams returned with vigor but Fassel created more chances and midway in this half they got their deserving win when Doe skillfully beat two of his opponents to the right of BYC's defense and struck, to be the first player to score a brace against the champions on home ground.

Under pressure, Coach Sannoh introduced pressing midfielders Gideon Williams and Abdallia Bility, but the efforts did not get the desired result.

Coach Sam Chebli's (Fassel) win put his team five points ahead of BYC with 18 points - 13 goals out of six matches - with an outstanding game, while Coach Sannoh now has 13 points from seven matches.

Some analysts criticized Coach Sannoh for not starting the game with his starting XI, but the coach said it was the same system that led to his winning last year's championship.

Yesterday, Coach Tapha Manneh's LISCR FC came from behind to draw with Coach Emmanuel Kaykay's Nimba United 1-1 at the North Star Sports pitch in Mount Barclay.

LISCR controlled the first half and had lots of goal scoring opportunities, but Nimba United's goalkeeper Emmanuel Deanneh proved his superiority in goal by saving several shots from Stephen Seameh.

Nimba United should have gotten the opening goal after they were awarded a penalty in the 32nd minute, but Prince Wilson missed the opportunity.

In the start of the second half, Coach Kaykay introduced Adetu Evanonye, who got the opener in the 66th minute when he scored from Stanley Whitfield's low cross.

Nimba United went down to ten men in the 73rd minute after goal scorer Evanonye was red carded for misconduct and his absence created space for Coach Manneh's boys that led to the equalizer, six minutes through striker Prince Urey.

The "Shipping Boys" had an added advantage to collect all three points but failed after the "Mountaineers" were reduced to nine men after Seibo Toe was red carded in the 84th minute.

Nimba United have never been defeated on their home ground.