Liberia: African Journalists Network Honors Minister Gray

The African Journalists Network (AJN) Friday honored V. Murvee Gray, assistant minister of sports at the Ministry of Youth & Sports, at a brief program in Monrovia.

Regional coordinator of AJN, Roosevelt Giko, told Minister Gray that he was chosen for the honor due to his "astute professional services in unifying young Liberians through sponsorship and economic empowerment."

"For the last three years you organized the National County Meet and this has brought the young people together," Giko told him.

The certificate of award described him as a "Unifier of the Year 2016" and he was also described as "Father of Reconciliation."

Mr. Giko noted that the role of the media is not to blackmail or engage in activities that are inimical to the progress of Liberians, but to help in providing by educating, entertaining and informing the people on important issues that have relevance to their lives.

Responding, Minister Gray extended appreciation to President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf for the opportunity to serve his country, and commended the staff at the Ministry of Youth & Sports for their support that made the AJN to recognize his contribution to the development of the country.

"I dedicate this honor to Bomi County," he said.

Mr. Gary's responsibilities at the MYS include planning and supervising all sporting disciplines on local and international levels and assisting the minister proper with his correspondence.

From 2007 to the present he serves as PE and sociology instructor at the Smyth Institute of Management and technology. He served as vice president for operations for the Liberia Track & Field Federations from 2001-2007. He also served as director of physical education and sports at the Monrovia Consolidated School System from 2002-2006.

Among others, Mr. Gray holds BA in sociology and management from the University of Liberia.