30 January 2017

Aswat Masriya (Cairo)

Egypt Condemns Québec Mosque Shooting

Cairo — Egypt condemned a "terrorist attack" that targeted a mosque in Quebec, Canada leaving six people dead, foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday.

At least six were killed and eight were injured in a shooting at the Quebec Islamic Culture Centre on Sunday night, when more than 50 people were gathering for prayers.

In its statement, the Egyptian foreign ministry extended its condolences to the families of the victims and affirmed its support to the people and government of Canada.

It also urged the international community to consolidate efforts to confront the terrorism phenomenon that targets stability and security all over the world.

Canadian authorities revealed that two suspects have been arrested.

"We condemn this terrorist attack on Muslims in a centre of worship and refuge," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement.

"It is heart-wrenching to see such senseless violence. Diversity is our strength, and religious tolerance is a value that we, as Canadians, hold dear.

He added that Muslim-Canadians are an important part of the country's national fabric, saying that these "senseless" acts have no place in Canada.

