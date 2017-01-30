South Africa: Black People Who Vote DA - Who Are They?

opinion

Black people who vote DA - you can spot them right away. By the way they talk, the people they sit with at the cafeteria. When pressed, they will sputter and explain that they refuse to be categorised. They aren't defined by the colour of their skin, they will tell you; they are individuals.

Black people who vote DA: When you ask them if they are going to the black workers association meeting, they start shaking their heads like a baby who doesn't want what it sees on the spoon. Then they start telling you about their white friends who are the sweetest people on earth, why should they choose between black and white. Then they go in for the kill. It's not white people who are making them choose, maybe it used to be that way but now white people are willing to treat them like people. No, it's black people who are always making them choose. Who always make everything about race. It was now black people who are telling other black people they can't be who they want to be.

Black people who vote DA: They like to talk about the richness of multiculturalism and it all...