Somalia: Kenya Claims Killing 70 Militants in Kulbiyow Attack

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers in Kulbiyow camp, Somalia, successfully repulsed Al Shabaab operatives supported by two Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Devices (VBIED) Friday.

According to a statement from the KDF signed by Lt-Col Paul Njuguna , "Over 70 terrorists were killed and scores wounded in the attack," which comes hot on the heels of the anniversary of the El-Adde military base attack on January 15 last year, where KDF lost a sizeable number of soldiers manning the camp at the time.

"During this engagement, KDF lost two of its soldiers and seven servicemen," read the statement dated January 27.

The statement by KDF discredits casualty numbers reported by the Somali-based terror network's spokesperson Sheikh Abdiasis Abu Musab, who told Reuters that "dozens of soldiers" had been killed while others "ran away into the woods."

Following the attack, KDF reported that it's Quick Reaction Force with the support of land and air troops had began an operation in the Lower Juba part of Somalia to capture terrorists who escaped.

Njuguna further dismissed claims by the militants that the Kulbiyow military camp had been completely overran saying the camp remained secure after the early morning attack.

"It is important to note that contrary to information peddled by the terrorists, our camp has not been overran," Lt-Col Njuguna.

Kenya entered the territories of the war-torn country on October 16, 2011, in efforts to help stabilize Somalia and secure Kenya's boarders from Al Shabaab elements after several cases of abductions in the coastal cities of Mombasa and Malindi.

KDF is currently in-charge of Sector 2 under the African Union Mission to Somalia (AMISOM) which covers the Gedo, Middle Juba and Lower Juba regions of Somalia.