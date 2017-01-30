28 January 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: UK Foreign Secretary Slams Al-Shabab Raid in Somalia

The Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Somalia, in which Kenyan military personnel were killed.

I strongly condemn the recent Al Shabaab attacks in Somalia, against the Dayah hotel as well as a Kenyan Defence Force facility at Kulbiyow in Southern Somalia.

I offer my deepest condolences to the families of the brave Kenyan soldiers who lost their lives or were injured in the attack.

I would also like to praise the decisive response of the Kenyan Defence Forces, who displayed exemplary levels of bravery in responding to the attack.

The UK continues to work closely with both the governments of Kenya and Somalia in the fight against terrorism.

These security challenges represent a shared threat, and require a shared response.

